Prague goes 1-1 Thursday in Creek Classic

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

HENRYETTA – Demi Manning and Kinsey Rice each clubbed a two-run homer as the Prague Lady Red Devils downed Preston 10-4 Thursday in the Creek Classic.

Later in the day, Henryetta claimed a 16-4 triumph over Prague in slow pitch softball play.

Prague 10, Preston 4

Rice had her two-run blast in the second inning while Manning cranked out her homer out in the sixth.

Liyah Dauman went 3-for-3 with a pair oo doubles, scored three times and drew a walk.

Rice finished 2-for-2 with the two runs batted in and a run scored. Manning finished 2-for-4 with the homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kennedi Watkins ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Lexsey Trevizo and Tessa Cooper each knocked in a run for the winners.

Prague pounded out 13 hits while Watkins, in getting the pitching win, limited Preston to six.

Henryetta 16, Prague 4 (3 ½ innings)

Manning's 2-for-2 performance with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored, wasn't enough as Henryetta compiled 15 hits.

Tessa Cooper and Ady Custer were each 1-for-2 with one RBI for the Lady Red Devils, who totaled eight hits.

Watkins, Trevizo, Taby Cooper and Dauman each went 1-for-2, accounting for Prague's other hits.

Only seven of the 16 runs scored off the losing pitcher Watkins were earned as the Lady Devils committed five errors.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.