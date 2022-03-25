Rough day for Shawnee against Edmond schools

Forced to go deep into its pitching staff after two big district victories on Wednesday, the Shawnee Wolves struggled from the mound on Thursday in dropping games to Edmond North 12-0 and Edmond Memorial 20-9 at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

The games were part of the Choctaw Festival, being played at two sites – Choctaw and Shawnee.

The Wolves were coming off a 3-1, 3-2 Class 5A district doubleheader sweep at Midwest City on Wednesday.

Edmond Memorial 20, Shawnee 9 (4 innings)

A nine-run first inning set the tone as the Bulldogs rolled to the 11-run triumph.

Edmond Memorial led 14-0 before the Wolves scratched through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.

However, the Bulldogs countered with six in the top of the fourth to make it 20-2. Shawnee made a run with seven scores in the bottom half of the game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the run rule.

Despite the seven-run explosion in the fourth, the Wolves managed just six hits and were plagued by seven errors. The Shawnee pitching staff also walked seven and hit three batters.

Some of the few highlighst for the Wolves came from Zane Wilson, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the third inning and two-run smash single off the pitcher in the fourth.

Maddox Tully provided an RBI double to left-center in the fourth and Ren Carter contributed a run-scoring infield single for Shawnee in the comeback attempt.

Tully suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Tyler Peters and Brant Nave.

Edmond North 12, Shawnee 0 (4 innings)

Edmond North hurler Nick Garcia limited the Wolves to two hits in an early Thursday afternoon contest.

Garcia surrendered an infield single to Shawnee's Zane Wilson in the first inning and a leadoff double to Easton Odell in the second.

Garcia struck out five, allowed no walks and hit one batter.

The Huskies broke a scoreless tie with a nine-run, six-hit third inning and added three more scores in the fourth with the help of two more hits.

Jacob Knox went 4-for-4 from the plate with three runs batted in for Edmond North. The Huskies' five other hits were spread out among five different players.

Starter Dax Clark was tagged with the loss after being relieved by Ren Carter after 2 2/3 innings.

The Wolves issued nine walks and hit four batters in the game.

Shawnee (6-4) was scheduled to host Oklahoma Christian School on Friday at 4 p.m.