Shawnee soccer squads win tournament openers

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

NOBLE – The Shawnee High School girls' and boys' soccer teams came away with victories over Del City Thursday in the first round of the Noble Tournament.

The Lady Wolves shut out the Lady Eagles by a 3-0 count while the Wolves, after battling Del City to a 2-all tie through regulation, came out victorious in a penalty-kick shootout (3-2 on shootout goals).

Shawnee 3, Del City 0 (Girls)

Lillian Davis scored once and was credited with two assists as the Lady Wolves rolled to the shutout win.

Shawnee took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Michaela Pearne scored off a Davis assist in the 17th minute.

Then early in the second half, Anneca Anderson scored in the 45th minute off a deflected shot and assist from Davis.

Davis then tallied the final goal, an unassisted effort, later in the second half to conclude the scoring.

Lady Wolves' goalkeeper Emma Wallace was credited with seven saves.

Shawnee 3, Del City 2 (Boys Penalty-Kick Shootout)

The Wolves rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to force the shootout and nip the Eagles.

Shawnee pulled within 2-1 in the 46th minute when Alessandro Sciarreta scored off a deflected shot taken by teammate Cruz Merrell, who was credited with the assist.

The Wolves then evened things up when Camden Sateren scored off a Chase McIver assist to force penalty kicks.

Scoring in the shootout for Shawnee were Sateren, Liam Kubiak and Sciarreta.

Wolves' goalie Ethan Whitman saved two penalty kicks to help the team come away with the win. Whitman registered five saves in the match.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves continued tournament play with Friday games.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.