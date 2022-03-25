Stillwater trips up Dale in six innings, 9-1

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

STILLWATER – Host Stillwater struck for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Dale Pirates in six innings on Thursday.

Dale (3-2) was limited to four hits as Tate Rector went 2-for-3 and knocked in the team's only run. Dayton Forsythe and Connor Kuykendall were each 1-for-3 for the Pirates' only other hits.

Casen Richardson took the pitching loss after working the first three innings. Rector went the rest of the way on the hill.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.