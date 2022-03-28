Asher slow pitch team claims Friday win

From Staff Reports

WAYNE – Makinzie Odell, Payton Leba and Alexis Johnston each hit an inside-the-park home run Friday as the Asher Lady Indians smashed Western Heights 15-3 to wrap up play in the Wayne Festival.

Odell finished 2-for-2 with the three-run, inside-the-park home run effort in the third inning. Leba (1-for-1) had a three-run inside-the-park belt in the second inning and Johnston (2-for-3) had a solo, inside-the-parker in the second.

Asher, which compiled 10 hits, also received a 2-for-2 performance from Kaythryn Dixson and a run-scoring single from Kayla Easter (1-for-1).

On Thursday, the Lady Indians routed Wynnewood 11-3 and lost a 7-3 decision to Strother.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.