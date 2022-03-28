Dale rallies past North Rock Creek in Friday Showdown

In a clash of area titans on Friday, the Dale Lady Pirates, behind a seven-run fifth inning, rallied to defeat the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars 10-7 in the Harrah Tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake.

Dale trailed 6-3 before Kinsley Hill drew a leadoff walk and Sam Hartman blasted a two-run homer to left field.

Madi Conley then ripped a single to left, Karsen Griggs drew a walk and Chayse Caram crushed a three-run homer to left-center to put the Lady Pirates up 8-6.

One out later, Makenzy Herman singled to set the stage for Heartly Snyder's two-run shot to left-center to up the count to 10-6.

North Rock Creek had a 13-10 advantage in total hits while cranking out three home runs in the contest, including a grand slam from Sarah Campbell. She clubbed two homers in the game. Caty Baack also homered in the game.

Dale compiled four home runs in the game with Hartman, Griggs, Caram and Snyder going deep.

The Lady Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning off Sarah Campbell's one-out solo-shot.

NRC's advantage swelled to 5-0 off Sarah Campbell's second slam of the game (this one of the grand variety). Olivia VanAntwerp hit a key single to help load up the sacks.

The Lady Pirates pulled within 5-2 in the third after a leadoff infield single by Hill and a one-out single, a shot off the centerfield wall, for a long single, setting the table for Caram, who belted a three-run homer.

NRC went up 6-3 in the fourth when Haley Hacker led off with a double down the left-field line and later scored off Jayden Haney's single to left.

Then came the seven-run assault by the Lady Pirates.

Baack had a one-out solo-homer in the fifth for the finally tally of the game to get the Lady Cougars within 10-7.

For Dale, Griggs went 2-for-2 with the home run, three runs batted in and a pair of walks. Conely finished 2-for-3 with two singles.

For NRC, Hacker was 3-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Sarah Campbell ended up 2-for-2 with the two homers, five RBIs and a pair of intentional walks.

Caram was credited with the pitching win and Haney took the loss.

Dale 17, Shattuck 6 (4 innings)

The Pirates capped off a perfect 5-0 run through the Harrah Tournament with the run-rule rout of Shattuck.

Dale cranked out four homers – one each from Snyder, Griggs, Caram and Hartman – while piling up 17 hits.

Seven Lady Pirates – Hartman, Griggs, Caram, Addie Bell, Snyder, Gracee Waller and Lexi White – collected two hits apiece. Griggs drove home four runs. Hartman and Snyder knocked in three apiece. Bell, Waller, White and Herman were each credited with one RBI.

Caram got the pitching win, allowing 10 hits and one walk while getting a strikeout.