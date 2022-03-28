Potawatomi Fire bounces back with Saturday triumph

The Potawatomi Fire needed a bounce-back victory and Deshawn Munson and company followed through Saturday night at the Firelake Arena.

Fresh off a 103-94 home loss to the Enid Outlaws Friday night, the Fire rebounded in a big way Saturday, placing seven players in double figures and rolling to a 119-99 rout of the Little Rock Lightning.

“That's pro sports. The good thing is that you can come back and play quickly,” said Fire head coach Derrick Rowland. “We came out and played hard and we're glad to come out and get a win. We are banged up. Now it gives us a chance to rest up because we have a big game coming up Friday (at Enid).”

Deon Lyle drained five 3-point shots and finished with 25 points and Mustapha Traore added 24 to go with six rebounds and four steals for the 6-2 Fire. Traore was 10-of-13 from the foul line.

But another big story of the night was Munson, who recorded his second straight triple-double on back-to-back nights.

Munson tossed in 21 points, handed out a season-best 14 assists and matched his season-high in rebounds with 11 on Saturday. That came after he poured in 25 points, had 10 assists and pulled down 11 boards in Friday's loss to the Outlaws.

“He's amazing. He comes and gives his best every night. He's a leader for us,” Rowland said. “It's very rare that a player gets a triple-double in their career and he does it on back-to-back nights. That says something about him.”

Also reaching double figures for the Fire was reserve Dwayne Lathan with 19 and starter Anthony Allen with 17 to go with 14 rebounds for a double-double. Allen also blocked five shots.

Lathan has been with the club for about two weeks.

“He's a veteran player we brought in because of his experience and leadership,” said Rowland about Lathan. “He played in Shreveport, which is in our division. He also played in China and overseas.”

The Fire dominated from start to finish, jumping out to a 13-0 lead before Little Rock got on the board with a 3-pointer. Lyle nailed two early treys, Allen converted a pair of baskets, including a slam dunk, and Munson connected for a 2-point basket and a free shot to launch the game.

It was 33-14 in favor of the Fire at the end of the first quarter, but the Lightning got to within 49-42 at halftime.

Little Rock even scored the first basket of the third quarter to pull within 49-44. However, the Fire responded with seven straight points to go up 56-44, capped by Lyle's conventional 3-point play.

The Fire went on to outscore 37-27 in the third quarter and secure absolute control of the contest the rest of the way.

Jaskam Bajwa paced the Lightning with a game-high 30 points as he sank seven 3-point shots in the game. Teammate Percell Washington followed with 18 points to go with nine rebounds. Jarvis Garner chipped in with 15 points.

The Fire shot 42.9% from the floor for the game while Little Rock was just 37.9%. The Fire converted 34-of-52 free throws to the Lightning's 16-of-22. The Fire landed seven treys on the night to Little Rock's 11.

The Fire also held a 63-57 rebounding edge.

Enid Outlaws 103, Potawatomi Fire 99 (Friday)

The Fire briefly reached the top of the hill with Lyle scoring off a backdoor cut, off a pass from Munson, with 1:32 to go for a 99-98 advantage.

But from there, the Fire came up empty in the scoring department as the Outlaws closed the game with a 5-0 run in the Fire's second home game of the season.

It was Enid's second win over the Fire this season. In fact those were the Fire's only two losses this season.

Ricardo Artis II tallied 23 points, Daylon Guy followed with 21 and Marcus Wallace II finished with 19 as the Outlaws forced the Fire into 18 turnovers and led a majority of the game.

The Fire's only lead of the second half came on the Munson to Lyle feed.

Munson, who was honored as the TBL Player of the Week before the game, was spectacular for the Fire in a losing effort as he recorded the triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had a pair of steals as well. He was 10-of-14 from the floor.

Lyle finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-10 from 3-point land. He also had six rebounds and a steal.

Allen registered a double-double for the Fire, tossing in 15 points and yanking down 12 rebounds while blocking a pair of shots. Tevin Foster, who was 3-of-5 from long range, and Traore tallied 13 points each.

The Fire shot 51.3% for the game, but was only 32% from 3-point territory and only 52% (13-of-25) from the foul line.

Meanwhile, Enid shot 44.3% overall, 42.9% from long range and 64% from the free-throw stripe (16-of-25).

After the Fire took the late one-point edge, they forced a jump ball and got possession on the other end. However, a steal and layup by the Outlaws' Artis put the visitors on top for good at 100-99 with 36 seconds remaining.

The Fire's Allen was then whistled for an offensive foul on the other end. From there, Enid was a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.