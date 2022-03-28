Prague slow pitch squad clobbers Kiefer

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

HENRYETTA – Kennedi Watkins surrendered just one hit in three innings while Kinsey Rice and Jaylee Friend each homered Friday as the Prague Lady Red Devils routed Kiefer 20-0 in the Creek Classic.

Watkins allowed no walks and managed a strikeout. Offensively, she went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk.

Rice was a perfect 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Friend finished 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Demi Manning had a 2-for-3 effort with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Lexsey Trevizo doubled once, knocked in four runs and scored three times. Kailey Rich went 1-for-2 and drove home a pair of runs. Liyah Dauman, Tessa Cooper and Ady Custer were each 1-for-2 and scored twice. Custer's hit was a double.

Prague pounded out 14 hits in the game.

Silo 8, Prague 7 (8 innings)

The Lady Rebels picked up a score in the top of the eighth to edge the Lady Devils.

Watkins went 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and five runs batted in and Rice had a 2-for-3 effort with a run scored.

Rich (1-for-3) and Manning each knocked in a run. Dauman (1-for-2) and Trevizo (1-for-3) each doubled once and scored a run.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.