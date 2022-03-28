Shawnee boys' soccer squad takes third at Noble Tourney
NOBLE – Alesandro Sciaretta scored two goals and assisted on another as the Shawnee High School boys' soccer team shut out Ardmore 3-0 Saturday for third place in the Noble Tournament.
Sciaretta opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he scored off a cross from Cruz Merrell.
Then in the 28th minute, the Wolves upped the count to 2-0 when Sciaretta scored off a Liam Kubiak free kick.
Shawnee then put the final touches on the victory when Merrell scored off a Sciarreta assist in the 48th minute.
Wolves' goalkeeper Ethan Whiteman was credited with four saves and Kubiak was selected to the all-tournament team.
Shawnee's win came after it dropped a 1-0 decision to host Noble on Friday in the semifinals as Whiteman recorded five saves for the Wolves.
Shawnee's girls fell to Noble 7-0 in the semifinals on Friday before dropping a 3-0 decision to Harrah in the third-place match on Saturday.
Against Harrah, Lady Wolves' goalie Allison McCalister registered eight saves.
Shawnee's Lilian Davis was named to the all-tournament team.
Both SHS squads were scheduled to play at Community Christian on Monday.
Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.