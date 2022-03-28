Shawnee boys' soccer squad takes third at Noble Tourney

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

NOBLE – Alesandro Sciaretta scored two goals and assisted on another as the Shawnee High School boys' soccer team shut out Ardmore 3-0 Saturday for third place in the Noble Tournament.

Sciaretta opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he scored off a cross from Cruz Merrell.

Then in the 28th minute, the Wolves upped the count to 2-0 when Sciaretta scored off a Liam Kubiak free kick.

Shawnee then put the final touches on the victory when Merrell scored off a Sciarreta assist in the 48th minute.

Wolves' goalkeeper Ethan Whiteman was credited with four saves and Kubiak was selected to the all-tournament team.

Shawnee's win came after it dropped a 1-0 decision to host Noble on Friday in the semifinals as Whiteman recorded five saves for the Wolves.

Shawnee's girls fell to Noble 7-0 in the semifinals on Friday before dropping a 3-0 decision to Harrah in the third-place match on Saturday.

Against Harrah, Lady Wolves' goalie Allison McCalister registered eight saves.

Shawnee's Lilian Davis was named to the all-tournament team.

Both SHS squads were scheduled to play at Community Christian on Monday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.