Shawnee drops 6-1 decision to OCS

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Wolves were held to two hits as they dropped a 6-1 decision to Oklahoma Christian School Friday in the Choctaw Festival at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee, which dropped to 6-5 on the season, scored its only run in the first inning when Kasen Rogers reached on an error and ultimately scored off Creed Muirhead's single to left field.

Muirhead was 1-for-3 with the RBI.

The Wolves' only other hit came from Easton Odell.

Odell, the starting pitcher, suffered the loss after getting relief help from Kantynn Kaseca.

The two teams were deadlocked at 1-1 until OCS picked up a single run in the fourth and tallied four more in the sixth.

Shawnee hosts Tulsa Rogers Tuesday in a 5 p.m. district doubleheader.

Elgin records 8-0

shutout of Dale

ELGIN – The Dale Pirates were limited to one hit as they fell to the Elgin Owls 8-0 in 4 ½ innings on Friday.

Dale's lone hit came from JB Leaver.

Connor Kuykendall took the pitching loss as he scattered six hits, allowed no walks and struck out three. Only one of the eight Elgin runs was earned.

The Owls broke a scoreless deadlock with three scores in the bottom of the third. Elgin then plated five more runs in the fourth.

Asher smashes Hammon,

Seiling in Saturday games

ASHER – The Asher Indians made quick work of their opponents Saturday with a 17-0 shellacking of Hammon and a 20-2 hammering of Seiling.

Both games were three innings or less.

Asher 20, Seiling 2 (3 innings)

The Indians totaled 10 hits and were the recipients of eight walks.

Garrett Leba went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Devon Lamb and Trent Smith were each 2-for-3. Lamb knocked in two runs and scored twice and Smith hit one double, drove in a run and scored three times.

Kelby Fowler, who ended up 1-for-2 with a double, drove home three runs and scored twice. Raygan Kuhlman had a 1-for-2 effort with one RBI and a run scored and Brogan Culwell finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Culwell got the pitching win, allowing the two earned runs, off three hits with four strikeouts and no walks while working all three innings.

Asher 17, Hammon 0 (3 innings)

Kelby Fowler fired a three-inning no-hitter and Trent Smith homered as the Indians piled up 11 hits and smashed Hammon.

Fowler struck out five, allowed no walks and hit one batter.

Leba was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Smith knocked in three runs, scored three times and drew a walk in a 1-for-1 effort.

Brian Ballard (2-for-3 with a double) and Dayton Fowler (1-for-2 with a double) each drove home three runs. Kelby Fowler picked up two RBIs in a 1-1 effort. Jordyn Litson finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and scored three times.

Vici run-rules Asher

in three innings

VICI – Vici piled up 13 hits and held the Asher Indians to six Friday in claiming an 11-1 win.

Asher's six hits came from six different players – Bryce Lamb, Brogan Culwell, Conner Thompson, Raygan Kuhlman, Garrett Leba and Trent Smith.

Leba scored the lone Indian run.

Thompson took the pitching loss.

Prague holds off Meeker

6-5 in Saturday clash

McLOUD – Trip Davis went 2-for-2 from the plate with a double, drove home two runs, scored twice and got the pitching victory as the Prague Red Devils held off the Meeker Bulldogs 6-5 Saturday in the McLoud/Harrah Tournament.

Davis allowed no hits through five innings as he struck out 13 and walked eight before giving way to Kyler Kinslow, who worked the sixth.

All of Meeker's runs came in the top of the sixth and final frame.

Cade Anderson had a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with one RBI and a run scored. Kyler Kinslow and Eli Greenlee each knocked in a run for Prague while going 1-for-3. Aiden Auld and Bradon Rojas were each 1-for-2 with one walk as the Red Devils totaled eight hits.

For Meeker, Ty Gabbert finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Jordan Sellers went 1-for-2 with three runs batted in and a pair of walks. Kendell Vaughn ended up 1-for-3, scored once and drew one walk.

Johnny Butler took the loss for the Bulldogs after getting relief help from Blake Weeks.

Prague drops two games Friday

in McLoud/Harrah Tourney

HARRAH – The Prague Red Devils fell to Perkins-Tryon 11-1 and Latta 10-2 Friday in the McLoud/Harrah Tournament.

Against Perkins-Tryon, Prague received a 2-for-3 effort with one RBI from Aiden Auld. Kyler Kinslow (1-for-2) and Ethan Rich (1-for-2) had the other two Red Devil hits.

Starting pitcher Conner Cline was tagged with the loss after getting relief help from Bradon Rojas and Kyle Navrath.

Perkins-Tryon compiled 10 hits to Prague's four.

In the game against Latta, Cade Anderson was 2-for-3 from the plate while Trip Davis went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and a walk. Rojas and Edgar Miranda each finished 1-for-3 in a losing cause.

Anderson was the losing pitcher after Kinslow entered in relief.

Latta totaled 11 hits to the Red Devils' five.