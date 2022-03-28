Shawnee girls tennis team takes third; Wolves fourth

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School girls' tennis team, behind a 3-0 run by its No. 2 doubles team, took third place Saturday in the Western Heights Tournament.

The Lady Wolves' combination of Mia Jennings and Olivia Stevenson rolled to the three victories to secure the top prize at No. 2 doubles.

Shawnee's No. 1 doubles team of Anna Jordan and Abigail Looper went 2-1 and settled for second place.

At No. 2 singles, the Lady Wolves' Madison Steele posted a 3-1 record and claimed third place.

Shawnee's Allison Holter, at No. 1 singles, went 1-2 and finished seventh.

Shawnee boys

take fourth place

A second and third-place finish in doubles play was enough to vault the Wolves to a fourth-place effort.

At No. 2 doubles, the Shawnee combo of Hyrum Miner and Logan Williams ended up second after going 3-1.

“They continue to be solid contenders,” said Shawnee boys head coach Dacia Jordan. “A player from another team complimented Williams on how much his game has improved.”

Payton Greenwood and Dymire Jones went 3-1 and placed third at No. 1 doubles.

“At one point, they were down 1-5 in the first set against Harding (Charter Prep) and came bacl to win the set 7-5. They went on to win the next set 6-3,” Jordan said.

In No. 1 singles play, Hagen Wells was 2-2 and finished fifth.

“Hagen's consistency continues to frustrate his opponents,” said Jordan.

Yates took sixth place at No. 2 singles after going 1-3.

“He has had to step in and play No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles this season,” Jordan said. “I have been grateful and proud of the way he has risen to the challenge.”

Both Shawnee squads host the East/West Quad on Tuesday.