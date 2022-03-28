Success literally came right off the bat for North Rock Creek

Success literally came off the bat for the North Rock Creek slow pitch softball program.

In their first full season of varsity competition, the Lady Cougars punched their ticket to the state tournament in 2021 which also may have been a springboard to a state finals appearance in fast pitch this past fall.

“We have really talented players. They enjoy playing the game and being with each other,” said North Rock Creek head coach Chance Griffin. “We're fortunate enough to have this talent. I just have to manage them right and put them in the right positions.”

The Lady Cougars reached the first round of the 4A State Slow Pitch Tournament and posted an impressive 26-8 record last spring.

“The girls got their first taste of slow pitch state last spring. I think they're going to set the bar higher this season,” Griffin said.

Everyone is back for NRC this spring and will be helped by a talented group of freshmen.

Back in the lineup for the Lady Cougars are high averages and firepower.

First baseman Hannah Earlywine (.750 batting average and 28 home runs), outfielder Katie Larson (.633 with 16 homers), pitcher Caty Baack (.602 and 15 homers), outfielder Olivia VanAntwerp (.577), outfielder Lydia VanAntwerp (.550), third baseman Jayden Haney (.545), Haley Hacker (.515), Raynee Bass (.484) and Tracelee Burdine return.

“With Hannah she kind of figured it out late and figured out how to generate power. Katie was our second leading home run hitter and did a good job figuring it out and hitting the ball well for us,” said Griffin.

Griffin believes four freshmen are ready to step in and provide a boost to the NRC fortunes as well, including triplets – Morgan Campbell, Molly Campbell and Sarah Campbell – along with Amari Seidl.

“They should definitely push the older ones,” Griffin said.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open the season on March 7 at the Dibble Festival in Chickasha.