Tecumseh slow pitch squad goes 1-1 on Friday

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

The Tecumseh Lady Savages wrapped up play in the Harrah Tournament Friday by going 1-1 in games being played at the Ballfields at Firelake.

Tecumseh opened play Friday with an 11-5 triumph over Harrah before falling to Shattuck 15-12.

Tecumseh 11, Harrah 5

Serenity Jacoway, Jessi Hull and Taylor Gage collected three hits apiece as the Lady Savages pounded out 17 for the game.

Jacoway finished 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Hull went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Gage ended up 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Blakeley Sanchez, Bristin Hayes and Katelyn Fleming gathered two hits each. Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Hayes was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored and Fleming had a 2-for-4 effort with a run scored. Cadence Oliver also scored a pair of runs while going 1-for-3.

Emily Gage got the pitching victory as she allowed 10 hits and three walks while striking out a pair.

Shattuck 15, Tecumseh 12

A pair of homers by Jacoway and one from Lauren Taylor weren't enough as the Lady Savages fell three runs short.

Katie Overstreet finished 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and a run scored. Jacoway ended up 3-for-4 with the two blasts, one double and three runs scored. Taylor had a 2-for-2 performance with the homer, three RBIs and a run scored.

Fleming knocked in two runs and Hayes (1-for-3) drove in one.

Each team had 14 hits.

Emily Gage took the pitching loss.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.