Anthony, Morris hurl Bethel to win

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE — Bethel hurlers Connor Anthony and RJ Morris combined to knock off Prague 5-3 Monday in seven innings.

Anthony, the starter, gave up three runs (one earned) in a 4 2/3-inning outing. He allowed three runs, two earned, while striking out three and walking four.

Morris, who toiled the final 2 1/3 innings, claimed six strikeouts while walking just one.

Bethel, up 2-1 after four innings, recorded three runs in the top of the fifth on just one hit, a single by Matthew Sharp, to go along with three walks, an error and a hit batsman.

In the third, Bethel received a double by Morris and RBI groundout by Bryce Tapley.

Prague netted a single run in the second on a walk and two errors. The Red Devils scored their final two runs in the fifth, all coming after the first two batters were retired. Bradon Rojas and Trip Davis came through with run-scoring singles.

Prague fell to 1-15 while Bethel raised its record to 3-1.

Bethel is scheduled to entertain Lexington in a Thursday doubleheader, then travel to Heritage Hall Friday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.