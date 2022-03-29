Byng upends visiting Seminole

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BYNG — Seminole’s Chieftains fell 10-0 to Byng Monday as the game was stopped after four innings on the run rule.

Byng netted six runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth.

The host Pirates finished with 10 hits and six walks. Neither team errored.

Seminole starting hurler Day Saxon gave up three hits in two innings while striking out one and walking one.

Reliever DJ Citizen fanned one in 1 1/3 innings.

Seminole, 2-10, will launch Tishomingo Tournament play Thursday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.