Dale slow pitch squad has 2-0 day with routs of Blanchard, Newcastle

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

NEWCASTLE – Madi Conley slugged two home runs and Karsen Griggs went deep once Monday as the Dale Lady Pirates capped off a perfect 2-0 day with an 11-1 hammering of host Newcastle in 3 ½ innings.

Earlier Monday, Dale drilled Blanchard 12-0.

Dale 11, Newcastle 1 (Game 2)

The Lady Pirates pounded out 13 hits as Griggs and Sam Hartman each finished 3-for-3 from the plate while Conley and Grace Waller were each 2-for-2.

Conley drove home five runs, scored twice off the homers and drew one walk. Hartman knocked on three runs and scored twice. Griggs picked up two RBIs and scored a run. Waller doubled once, drove in a run and scored twice.

Lexi White, Heartly Snyder and Makenzy Herman each finished 1-for-2. White scored a pair of runs and walked once. Snyder and Herman each scored a run.

Chayse Caram scattered eight hits and allowed no walks for the pitching win.

Dale 12, Blanchard 0 (Game 1)

Snyder, Hartman, Caram and Conley each cranked out a home run to fuel the Lady Pirates to the easy win in 2 ½ innings.

Dale compiled seven hits and all came from seven different players.

Snyder (1-for-1) finished with four runs batted in and drew a walk. Hartman (1-for-2) drove home three runs. Conley (1-for-2) had the one RBI off a solo-shot and Caram (1-for-2) knocked in two runs.

Kinsley Hill (1-for-1) also drove in two runs, scored once and walked one time. Addie Bell (1-for-2 with a double) also scored a run.

Caram allowed five runs while earning the pitching victory.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.