Errors costly for Dale baseball squad in setback

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

LATTA — Dale’s Pirates were outhit 8-4 and committed four errors Monday en route to an 11-2 loss to Latta.

The game was concluded after 4 ½ innings via the run rule.

Dale, 3-4, enjoyed its sole lead at 1-0 after the top of the first inning.

Latta tallied a single run in the first, three in the second and seven in the third.

Kash Van Brunt had Dale’s only extra-base hit with a run-scoring double.

Teammates Connor Kuykendall, Tate Rector and Jake Green posted a single apiece with Green driving in a run.

Latta recorded two doubles and a two-run home run to go along with two walks and three hit batsmen.

Dale, which drew six walks, stranded seven baserunners.

Pirate pitching starter JB Leaver, who went the first 2 2/3 innings, was credited with giving up 11 runs but only one was earned. Leaver fanned one and gave up eight hits. Reliever Ethan Douglas didn’t surrender a hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.