Manning fuels Prague win over Stroud

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

STROUD — Demi Manning collected two home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning, and finished with seven runs batted in Monday as Prague belted Stroud 23-15 in an offensive frenzy.

Prague was credited with 27 hits with Tessa Cooper notching three doubles and driving in three runs.

Manning also doubled as did teammates Taby Cooper and Ady Custer. Custer also tripled and joined Kennedi Watkins in the four-hit category. Lady Red Devil leadoff hitter Liyah Dauman was 5-of-5, all singles, and scored five times. Tessa Cooper, Jaylee Friend and Taby Cooper punched out three hits each.

Kinsey Rice, Tessa Cooper, Watkins and Friend drove in three runs.

Prague, 4-3, scored in all seven innings, including five-spots in the second and fourth.

Stroud, which posted 10 hits, led 8-3 after one inning. The Tigers still led 13-11 after three innings but were outscored 12-2 thereafter. Stroud failed to score the final three innings.

Prague stranded just five baserunners. Both teams were the recipients of eight base on balls.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.