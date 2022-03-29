Oklahoma Baptist's Pruitt named GAC Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist first baseman Dan Pruitt was selected as the Great American Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday after his efforts helped the Bison sweep Arkansas Tech last weekend.

The big-hitting junior batted .500 with a double, triple, home run, three RBI and four runs scored as the green and gold improved to 14-13 and 10-8 in the conference. Pruitt also posted a 1.100 slugging mark, a .615 on-base percentage and was responsible for 28 putouts, most on the team.

By weekend’s end, Pruitt and OBU had wins by 4-3, 7-4 and 2-1 scores versus the Wonder Boys.

This season, Pruitt has been close to sensational in the batter’s box. His 13 homers are two off the national lead while his .911 slugging mark is ninth-best in DII. He is also tied for eighth in the nation with 39 runs scored.