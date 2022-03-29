Shawnee track teams compete at Bethany

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BETHANY – The Shawnee High School girls and boys track teams combined for eight top-six finishes Saturday in the 59th Annual Ed Forester Bethany Invitational.

The Lady Wolves finished seventh on the girls' side in the team standings while the Wolves were eighth on the boys' side.

GIRLS

Shawnee's best finish of the day came from Mirakle Blackshire, who won the high jump with a 4-foot, 10-inch leap. Blackshire also took second in the 200-meter dash in 26.91 seconds.

Shawnee's Avery Holmes claimed third place in the shot put with a toss of 32-02.00.

Also for the Lady Wolves, Precious Brown took fourth place in the discus with a throw of 92-01.00. Macy Proffer was fifth in the pole vault in 5-00.00.

BOYS

Shawnee's Michael Pearne took second place in the 3,200-meter run after clocking in at 10:24.06.

The Wolves' 4x800 relay of Eli Wiley, Alex Porter, Isaiah Smith and Zander Wood claimed second place in a time of 8:50.69.

Wood also claimed fourth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.16 and was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.97.

In the high jump, Shawnee's Jakin Teape took fifth place with a 5-06.00 effort.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.