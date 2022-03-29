Tecumseh improves mark to 8-3

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH —A nail-biting 3-2 victory over Harrah and a 12-0 run-rule triumph over Bethel raised Tecumseh’s record to 8-3 Monday.

In the opener against Harrah, Tecumseh took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on singles by Serenity Jacoway, Bristin Hayes, Katelyn Fleming (RBI), Jessi Hull and Lauren Taylor.

That’s the way the score stayed until the sixth when Harrah knotted it at 2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Taylor Gage supplied a two-out, game-winning single after Blakely Sanchez singled earlier in the inning. Courtesy runner Zariyah Masquas scored the winning run.

Tecumseh reeled off 12 hits, all singles, with Jacoway, Hayes, Taylor and Taylor Gage recording two apiece.

Emily Gage was the victorious hurler, walking just two hitters in seven innings.

Tecumseh 12, Bethel 0 (3 innings)

The Savages netted three runs in the first, one in the second and eight in the third while accumulating 15 hits to two for Bethel.

Tecumseh chalked up triples by Kylei Daniels, Hull and Jacoway.

Samantha Schweighardt compiled two doubles while Katie Overstreet, Cadence Oliver and Hull had one apiece.

Tecumseh didn’t commit an error against Bethel.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.