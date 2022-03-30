Butler, Meeker flog Okmulgee

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKMULGEE — Meeker’s Bulldogs scored in five of seven innings Tuesday en route to a 10-3 triumph over Okmulgee.

Two-hole hitter Johnny Butler went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in — a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and a solo home run in the second. Butler also tripled and scored three times.

Meeker, 3-12, combined 11 hits with three walks.

Leadoff batter Kendell Vaughn was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs. Jordan Sellers doubled and singled while Mason Fullbright singled twice and scored twice.

Sellers, the starting hurler, permitted just two hits. He gave up two runs, both unearned, fanned nine and walked seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Reliever Blake Weeks, in 1 1/3 innings of work, permitted one earned run, one hit and fanned four.

Kaden Ballard, Okmulgee’s losing pitcher, allowed seven hits and fanned seven in four innings.

Meeker committed two errors and Okmulgee had three. Meeker stranded just three baserunners.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.