Dale downs Prague to even baseball record at 4-4

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DALE — Nine Dale players got in the hit column Tuesday, lifting the Pirates to a 12-3 triumph over Prague.

Two-hole hitter Connor Kuykendall led the offense with a 3-of-4 outing — three singles which produced three runs and a team-high three runs batted in.

Jett Higdon posted two singles while Jake Green supplied Dale’s only extra-base hit with a double.

Dayton Forsythe, Ethan Douglas and Jack Rooker each scored twice as Dale evened its record at 4-4.

The Pirates finished with 12 hits to go along with three walks and three hit batsmen. Dale was also successful on 5-of-6 stolen base attempts.

Dale tallied three runs in the first inning, seven in the second and one each in the third and fourth before the game was stopped on the run rule after 4 ½ innings.

Kuykendall, who pitched the first two innings, gave up two hits, one run, whiffed five and didn’t issue a walk.

Cade Dickinson, who didn’t allow a hit in two innings, fanned two and walked two. Douglas closed out the game, going one inning with a strikeout.

Aiden Auld and Kyler Kinslow singled for Prague’s only hits.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.