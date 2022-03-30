Oklahoma Baptist blasts East Central, 24-10

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

Six different Oklahoma Baptist baseball players recorded multiple hits during a 24-10 triumph over East Central on Tuesday at Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

By game’s end, OBU had notched these totals: 24 RBI, six home runs and four doubles. The 24 runs driven in were tied for second-most in OBU DII single-game history, bested only by a 28 mark against Southern Nazarene on May 1, 2021.

Individually, Kade Self drove in seven on three hits while Isiah Lissade notched a trio of hits and five RBI. Ramon Gomez also contributed three hits and tacked on four RBI.

East Central did strike first on this day, plating two in the first. Tanner Collins notched an RBI single while Mason Glowacki rounded home after a passed ball.

That would be the only lead the Tigers attained over the course of two hours, 59 minutes of action.

In the bottom of the second, Gomez tied things up as he went first-pitch swinging to right center for his fifth homer of the year. That also pushed Alex Schroeder across home.

Defensively, OBU got a pair of double-play balls in the second and third frames to provide momentum. The last of those in the third, ECU had bases loaded, but pitcher Jake Hamilton converted a 1-2-3 grounder to keep the score at 2-2.

After that, the Bison went in front, scoring seven in the third.

Highlighting that inning was a Self two-run double along with a Trey Furrey two-run bomb to left. That homer from Furrey, his second of the season, made the tally 9-2.

Fourth-inning action saw Self hit two home runs that frame. The last of those was a two-out grand slam to left. At that point, it was 18-4 Bison. An inning later, in the fifth, Lissade sailed another grand slam to left and scored Cade Kissel, Jose Parga and Furrey.

That blast, OBU’s nation-leading 59th home run of the year, made the score 22-7.

A huge weekend series is on tap for the Bison. On Friday, they’ll head to Southeastern Oklahoma State for a 2 p.m. Great American Conference contest.