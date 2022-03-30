Prague levels Meeker in run rule

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE — It took Prague just two innings to reap 14 hits and riddle Meeker 15-0 Tuesday.

Prague posted three runs in the first inning and 12 in the second. The run rule was applied after 2 ½ innings.

The Lady Red Devils, 6-3, accumulated nine extra-base hits — a home run by Demi Manning, a triple by Kinsey Rice and seven doubles.

Manning went 3-for-3, knocked in five runs and scored three times.

Jadyn Hightower doubled twice. Also doubling were Ady Custer, Liyah Dauman, Jaylee Friend, Manning and Kennedi Watkins. Friend also notched a sacrifice fly.

Hightower and Friend drove in two runs each.

Watkins was credited with the pitching win after going three innings.

Prague left just three runners on base and didn’t have an error.

Meeker was limited to one hit and didn’t draw a base on balls.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.