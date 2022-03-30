Shawnee tennis teams host East/West Quad

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee's girls captured three duals, all by 3-1 margins, Tuesday at the East/West Quad hosted by Shawnee.

Against Altus, Shawnee got a 3-6, 6-4 (10-3) win by No. 1 singles entrant Allison Holter.

The Lady Wolves also received victories from the No. 1 doubles team of Anna Jordan and Abigail Looper 6-4, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles unit of Mia Jennings and Olivia Stevenson 4-6, 6-5 (10-4).

Opposite Lawton Eisenhowers, No. 2 singles player Bella Kopeke won 6-2, 6-7 (10-5). Jordan and Looper won 6-1, 6-0 while Jennings/Stevenson won 6-1, 6-1.

Victorious against Claremore were Holter (6-1, 6-1) and Koepke by injury default. Jennings and Stevenson came out on top 6-1, 6-3.

Boys

Shawnee's No. 2 doubles team of Hyrum Miner and Logan Williams won matches against Altus (6-3, 2-6, 10-8) and Lawton Eisenhower (6-2, 6-2) as the Wolves also played host to the East/West Quad.

Against Altus, Shawnee's No. 1 doubles team of Payton Greenwodd/Dymire James prevailed 1-6, 6-3, 10-7. Shawnee lost both singles matches and even though the teams tied with matches won, Altus won the dual with fewer games lost.

In the Lawton Eisenhower dual, Hagen Wells, Shawnee's No. 1 singles performer won 6-0 via injury default.

Lawton Ike also won that dual because of fewer games lost.

Claremore upended Shawnee 4-0 to take the dual.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.