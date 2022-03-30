Tecumseh girls rally past Newcastle

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh tallied two, two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip Newcastle 7-6 Tuesday.

Down 6-5, Tecumseh received a line-drive single to left by Cadence Oliver to open the seventh, Following a forceout at second, Serenity Jacoway walked to put runners on first and second. Bristin Hayes’ liner produced the second out but Katelyn Fleming walked to load the sacks.

Katie Overstreet’s grounder was then errored, enabling the tying and winning runs to cross the plate and end the game.

Newcastle outhit Tecumseh 13-12. The Savages were fueled offensively by Fleming with two hits, two runs and two runs batted in.

Samantha Schweighardt and Oliver garnered two singles each while Jacoway and Fleming scored twice.

Hayes doubled for Tecumseh’s only extra-base hit.

Emily Gage was awarded the pitching victory as Tecumseh upped its record to 8-4.

Tecumseh scored four unearned runs off Newcastle’s three errors. Tecumseh’s three errors produced just two unearned runs.

Washington 9, Tecumseh 7 (earlier Tuesday)

Washington’s quick start, a 7-2 lead after two innings, was the difference.

Jacoway, the leadoff batter, went 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs. Doubling for Tecumseh were Taylor Gage, Jessi Hull, Fleming and Hayes. Gage, Hull and Oliver supplied two singles each.

Hull drove in a team-high three runs.

Washington unloaded two home runs, two doubles and a triple.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.