Potawatomi Fire's Deshawn Munson expands role

From scorer to playmaker, Deshawn Munson is settling into his role with the The Basketball League's Potawatomi Fire.

Settling might be a mild understatement. The 6-foot, 4-inch guard has not only settled in, but has impacted the Fire in ways that has helped TBL's new squad get off to a 6-2 start to the season.

In the Fire's first four games of the season, Munson tallied 19, 38, 25 and 34 and twice hit the double-digit mark in rebounds (10).

Through the last four games, he has averaged 23.0 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

“Coming in at first, I felt like I had to score. Everyone is figuring out their roles and then I realized I can pass the ball (more),” Munson said about the emergence of his assist totals. “One of the best parts of my game is passing. People are so used to me driving, it opens up the pass.”

So far this season, Munson is averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists. In the process, he was named TBL Player of the Week and, in his most recent two games, has recorded a triple-double, including a 25-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist performance in a 103-99 home loss to the Enid Outlaws Friday and a 21-point, 11-rebound and 14-assist outing in a 119-99 home victory over the Little Rock Lightning on Saturday.

“I want to get everybody involved and everyone going,” said Munson.

According to Munson, triple-doubles are not uncommon.

“Most people probably didn't realize this, but my whole life I've had triple-doubles. Everywhere I went, I've had triple-doubles or have come close,” Munson said.

Additionally, defense is not foreign to Munson as he is among the TBL leaders in steals at 2.8 per game.

“It's about being in the right place at the right time and reading the passing lanes,” said Munson about his defensive focus.

Munson, who played his high school basketball at East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Ill., decided to stay in the St. Louis area and played at Harris-Stowe State University (Mo.), where was the university's only NAIA All-American. He was also selected as American Midwest Conference Player of the Year and made the league's all-defensive team, after averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists while shooting 60% from the floor.

After finishing his career at Harris-Stowe, Munson went on to play with Ballislife, a street ball team which travels the world.

“Some of our games were played outdoors, about 50-50,” said Munson. “It depended on the weather or where we were playing.”

Munson's move to the Potawatomi Fire and into the TBL has been nothing short of challenging and enjoyable.

“This is a good league. I think people underestimate how good this league is. Every league has got some room for improvement, but so far its pretty good,” Munson said.

As for playing for the Fire, Munson believes its a top-notch organization with a solid community backing.

“This is the best of the best in the TBL,” said Munson. “Everybody is friendly and shows up for games. Everybody is showing love.”

Munson, who has been through Oklahoma before, admitted that when he first latched on to the team, he had to do some research about Shawnee.

“The community is amazing with the way they treat you. It's like you are one of us,” Munson said.

As for the Fire, he believes the best is yet to come as the team is set to play nine more games at the Firelake Arena, including this Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Rockwall 7ers. Prior to that, the Fire visits the Enid Outlaws Friday and battles them for the third time this season. Enid handed the Fire their only two losses so far this season.

“For us, we all pretty much jell. Everything is done together,” said Munson. “Once we improve and everyone figures out their roles, the rest is history.”