Shawnee girls swimming team honored on Oklahoma House Floor

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School girls' swimming team was recognized on the Oklahoma House Floor on Monday.

The Lady Wolves captured a 2022 Class 5A State Championship in late February.

In that event, Shawnee junior Piper McNeil set two state records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald.