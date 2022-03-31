Two Shawnee soccer players, one track star honored

Shawnee High School soccer players Alesandro Sciarreta and Lilian Davis, along with SHS track standout Mirakle Blackshire, were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for March 21-26.

Sciarreta was selected as Male Athlete of the Week while Davis and Blackshire were picked as Co-Female Athletes of the Week.

Sciaretta, an exchange student from Italy, scored three goals, added one assist and scored in a penalty-kick shootout in three games as Shawnee captured third place in the Noble Tournament.

Sciaretta tallied two goals and assisted on another as the Wolves shut out Ardmore 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament. After a 1-0 loss to host to Noble in the semifinals, Shawnee bounced back as Sciaretta scored once in regulation and had one of three penalty-kick scores in the shootout during the Wolves' win over Del City.

Davis figured into all three scores as Shawnee blanked Del City in girls' action during the Noble Tournament. She assisted on the first two goals and scored on the other and was named to the Noble All-Tournament Team.

Blackshire won the high jump and placed second in the 200 dash last Saturday in the Bethany Invitational.

Her high jump was 4 feet, 10 inches and her 200 time was 26.91 seconds.