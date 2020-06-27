Humphrey feeding ball to third different Sooner starting QB

Brian Johnson

bjohnson@news-star.com

When the 2020 football season kicks off this fall for the Oklahoma Sooners, redshirt junior center and former Shawnee High School standout Creed Humphrey will be feeding the ball to a third different starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, and Jalen Hurts, 2019 Heisman finalist, were the recipients of those feeds as the pair engineered explosive offenses the past two years in helping Oklahoma reach the national semifinals twice during that span.

Humphrey was a critical part of that in anchoring the offensive line and his talent has certainly been recognized. He was recently selected as Preseason Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American, something that Humphrey is taking in stride.

“It just shows how well our offensive line has played. It takes all five guys,” said Humphrey about the preseason award. “It’s a testament to how the rest of the guys have played too and how close we are personally. We hang out together and we really know each other. We have each other’s back. I think that really sets us apart.”

That was certainly evident last season when Hurts, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns and ran for 1,298 yards and 20 more TDs which led to OU ranking third in the nation in total offense with 537.6 yards per game.

Now Humphrey and the Sooners embark on a third straight season with a new starting quarterback with Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai being the leading candidates.

“I’m definitely excited. This is the third year and a third different (starting) quarterback,” Humphrey said. “I’m really excited about our offense. I think we can click on all cylinders again.”

As for the different quarterbacks, Humphrey feels like the adjustments haven’t been hard.

“There’s really not tons of major adjustments. Each had their strengths and weaknesses,” said Humphrey. “It’s a matter of going out and doing your job on every play.”

Humphrey has accumulated countless postseason awards during his two-year career in Norman. In 2019, he earned Second Team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News. He was also named Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was one of three finalists for the prestigious Rimington Trophy (for the best offensive lineman in the country).

Additionally, he registered 93 knockdowns and didn’t allow a sack in 799 snaps last year.

In 2018, he was selected as a Freshman All-American by the FWAA and was part of the Athletic OU offensive line which captured the Joe Moore Award for the top OL in the country.

Just as excited as Humphrey is about the offense he is also anticipating how his counterparts perform on defense, a unit which showed dramatic improvement over 2018. Oklahoma ranked 38th in total defense last season after being near the bottom of the pile in 2018.

“With the defense, I’m ready to see them take it to the next level,” Humphrey said. “I think that improvement was because of the overall intensity and that they have a great culture going on defense. You can’t have a great defense without a great culture.”

The Sooners report Sunday for workouts for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit as Humphrey, like nearly everyone else, were forced to train at home.

“It was different. I just tried to stay in shape and keep building strength,” said Humphrey. “The guys are really motivated to do what it takes to get going.”

Humphrey fondly remembers his time as a member of the Shawnee Wolves’ football squad and how it prepared him for the top-notch collegiate level.

“I worked with a great coaching staff and wouldn’t trade my experiences,” Humphrey said. “The strength and conditioning program they ran through Shawnee was top of the line.”

Humphrey, who is sure draw NFL scouting attention this season like the past, is preparing hard to earn his degree in finance. As well as collecting a slew of awards on the field, he is also a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

“I’m very serious about academics. I definitely want to be a financial advisor for athletes or a team,” said Humphrey. “I want to try and help them handle their money and teach them how to handle their finances.”

That work ethic was established by his parents, Chad and Melissa Humphrey.

“They encouraged me to work hard for things and tried to mold me to get where I needed to be,” Humphrey said.