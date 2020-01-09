High school basketball tourneys kick into high gear today

Brian Johnson

Sports Editor

High school basketball kicks into high gear, beginning today and running through Saturday, as area teams will be involved in nine tournaments.

Included in that is the Shawnee Wolves as they battle the Durant Lions in boys’ action today at 11:30 a.m. in the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.

Shawnee is 6-1 on the season and 2-0 since the calendar turned to 2020.

The Wolves are fresh off a 77-33 home thumping of Western Heights Tuesday night as four Shawnee players reached double figures in scoring. Reserve Moses Martinez led the way with 15 points, Isaiah Willis followed with 13, J’Briell Easley tallied 11 and Tanner Morris ended up with 10.

Durant is 4-3 and coming off a 44-41 decision over Plainview Tuesday night. The Lions started the season at 1-0 (a win over Atoka) and then dropped three straight games to Ardmore, Piedmont and McKinney North (Texas) before launching a string of three straight wins over Tulsa Hale and Whitesboro (Texas) before the most recent triumph over Plainview.

Coach Ron Arthur’s Wolves have won three straight as well, beating Ada twice and earning the most recent victory over Western Heights. Shawnee got off to a 3-0 start to the season with wins over El Reno, Tulsa Bishop Kelley and Sapulpa before falling to Tulsa Webster in the finals of the Kelley Tournament in December.

Of the nine tournaments only one is in the immediate area – the Jim Walling Classic at Earlsboro High School. The host Wildcats, Asher, Macomb and Liberty Academy will be among the four schools involved in that tournament.

The Bethel girls and boys will play in the Ada Nissan/Byng Winter Classic at Byng High School. North Rock Creek’s girls and boys, along with the Shawnee JV girls and boys, will be playing in the Konawa Invitational.

The Dale girls and boys will compete in the Kingston New Year’s Classic. McLoud’s girls and boys will play in the Bethany Basketball Classic. The Meeker girls and boys will participate in the Henryetta Invitational.

Prague’s girls and boys, along with Chandler’s girls and boys, will compete in the Walking F Ranch/Ripley Invitational at Ripley. The Tecumseh girls and boys along with the Seminole girls and boys will see action in the Stroud Tiger 66 Coliseum Classic.

For a complete schedule of the area teams in the nine tournaments see Scoreboard.