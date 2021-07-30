70th Annual Pokkecetu Tournament held in Wewoka

Submitted

There were 120 golfers present at this year’s 70th annual Pokkecetu Golf Tournament at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course in Wewoka.

The tournament began Friday, July 16, with scramble play and on Saturday and Sunday golfers engaged in individual medal play. Ninety participants played in Friday’s scramble while 120 golfers played in the weekend tournament. Other events included a dinner catered by Dan’s Barbeque of Davenport on Saturday night preceded by a free golf clinic hosted by Dr. Gil Morgan, professional golfer from Wewoka who now resides in Edmond. Another attraction at this year’s tournament was an outdoor sunset concert featuring the band “The Mixtapes."

Tournament players came from the surrounding area of Seminole, Shawnee, Ada and many other towns as well as several other states. Players were divided into eight flights (A through G) and the Championship flight. Morning flights began teeing off at 7 a.m. with afternoon flights teeing off from 12:30 to 2:38 p.m. Flight winners and scores are as follows for the two-day medal play:

G Flight

1st Place S Seibert 164

2nd Place Jared Pitts 171

3rd Place J Howard 182

4th Place T Canfield 183

5th Place T Mitchell 194

1st Consolation McKenzie Nunley 197

2nd Consolation B Katigan 203

F Flight

1st Place Louis Hawks 172

2nd Place Daniel Alexander 174

3rd Place C Payne 174

4th Place Al Clements 178

5th Place K Lambert 178

1st Consolation T Euper 180

2nd Consolation M Reynolds 191

E Flight

1st Place T Roulston 163

2nd Place Gene Davis 163

3rd Place R Ayers 169

4th Place J Jackson 172

5th Place B Upton 173

1st Consolation M Hempkins 174

2nd Consolation Larry Sanderson 183

D Flight

1st Place Pat Borelli 169

2nd Place E Borden 170

3rd Place Dee Drumm 171

4th Place Heath Tucker 172

5th Place R Hargrave 173

1st Consolation K Brewer 177

2nd Consolation J Rosser 175

C Flight

1st Place T Geohagen 163

2nd Place B Geist 164

3rd Place J Johnson 167

4th Place B Hamilton 168

5th Place C Colbert 170

1st Consolation Chad Claybrook 171

2nd Consolation D Conner 185

B Flight

1st Place A Baker 161

2nd Place Heath Mosley 163

3rd Place D Jones 165

4th Place John Taylor 168

5th Place Gary Burgess 168

1st Consolation J Watters 169

2nd Consolation C Jennings 175

A Flight

1st Place Brett Butner 151

2nd Place J.D. Hanson 153

3rd Place S Walker 155

4th Place J Pennington 156

5th Place W Robertson 157

1st Consolation TJ Mantooth 161

2nd Consolation J Canfield 159

This year’s Pokkecetu winner is a familiar sight at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course and the Pokkecetu Tournament, but this was his first year to hold the position of Golf Pro at the course. Blaine Butner from Wewoka shot a 74 in his first round and a 70 in his second round to tie with Dax Walker of Seminole who shot a 69 for his first round and a 75 for his second round, both totaling 144 for the tournament. A “Sudden Death” shoot out was played on the first hole, where Butner parred the hole as Walker double bogeyed. Both players attended Seminole High School and East Central University. Walker was one of the last golf players at East Central University before they shut down their golf program a few years ago. The third-place winner in Championship flight was Caleb Conn of Wewoka who shot a 71 and 74 to finish the tournament with a 145.

Blaine Butner has played golf for most of his life. As many of life’s loves begin early, Butner started playing golf as a child. His golf coach at Wewoka High School was Travis Bruce who taught Butner the fundamentals of golf. When he passed away and his position was not filled, Butner transferred to Seminole and studied under the tutelage of Coach Moddelmog. After graduating from Seminole High School, Butner played golf for OU, East Central where he studied Psychology and Sociology, and OSU where he studied Liberal Arts. Butner became employed with Quail Creek Golf and County Club in Oklahoma City and Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club in Ardmore prior to becoming the Pro at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course in Wewoka.

Championship Flight

1st Place Blaine Butner 74 + 70 = 144

2nd Place Dax Walker 69 + 75 = 144

3rd Place Caleb Conn 71 + 74 = 145

4th Place C Karch 76 + 70 = 146

5th Place Chris Conn 76 + 77 = 153

1st Consolation Randy Fixico 85 + 78 = 163

2nd Consolation Jessie Martin 81 + 79 = 160

The course was in good playing condition thanks to Blaine Butner, and the staff that work under him. Many other people spent countless hours in helping to prepare for the weekend and special thanks goes out to each one who donated time and energy into our annual event.

The Wewoka Golf Association puts together this tournament led by Wayne Chambers and Mike Weatherly and is appreciative of the hole sponsors and donations given by surrounding businesses and local citizens, with organizers thanking Dr. Gil Morgan for his gifts and the exciting golf clinic.