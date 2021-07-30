70th Annual Pokkecetu Tournament held in Wewoka
There were 120 golfers present at this year’s 70th annual Pokkecetu Golf Tournament at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course in Wewoka.
The tournament began Friday, July 16, with scramble play and on Saturday and Sunday golfers engaged in individual medal play. Ninety participants played in Friday’s scramble while 120 golfers played in the weekend tournament. Other events included a dinner catered by Dan’s Barbeque of Davenport on Saturday night preceded by a free golf clinic hosted by Dr. Gil Morgan, professional golfer from Wewoka who now resides in Edmond. Another attraction at this year’s tournament was an outdoor sunset concert featuring the band “The Mixtapes."
Tournament players came from the surrounding area of Seminole, Shawnee, Ada and many other towns as well as several other states. Players were divided into eight flights (A through G) and the Championship flight. Morning flights began teeing off at 7 a.m. with afternoon flights teeing off from 12:30 to 2:38 p.m. Flight winners and scores are as follows for the two-day medal play:
G Flight
1st Place S Seibert 164
2nd Place Jared Pitts 171
3rd Place J Howard 182
4th Place T Canfield 183
5th Place T Mitchell 194
1st Consolation McKenzie Nunley 197
2nd Consolation B Katigan 203
F Flight
1st Place Louis Hawks 172
2nd Place Daniel Alexander 174
3rd Place C Payne 174
4th Place Al Clements 178
5th Place K Lambert 178
1st Consolation T Euper 180
2nd Consolation M Reynolds 191
E Flight
1st Place T Roulston 163
2nd Place Gene Davis 163
3rd Place R Ayers 169
4th Place J Jackson 172
5th Place B Upton 173
1st Consolation M Hempkins 174
2nd Consolation Larry Sanderson 183
D Flight
1st Place Pat Borelli 169
2nd Place E Borden 170
3rd Place Dee Drumm 171
4th Place Heath Tucker 172
5th Place R Hargrave 173
1st Consolation K Brewer 177
2nd Consolation J Rosser 175
C Flight
1st Place T Geohagen 163
2nd Place B Geist 164
3rd Place J Johnson 167
4th Place B Hamilton 168
5th Place C Colbert 170
1st Consolation Chad Claybrook 171
2nd Consolation D Conner 185
B Flight
1st Place A Baker 161
2nd Place Heath Mosley 163
3rd Place D Jones 165
4th Place John Taylor 168
5th Place Gary Burgess 168
1st Consolation J Watters 169
2nd Consolation C Jennings 175
A Flight
1st Place Brett Butner 151
2nd Place J.D. Hanson 153
3rd Place S Walker 155
4th Place J Pennington 156
5th Place W Robertson 157
1st Consolation TJ Mantooth 161
2nd Consolation J Canfield 159
This year’s Pokkecetu winner is a familiar sight at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course and the Pokkecetu Tournament, but this was his first year to hold the position of Golf Pro at the course. Blaine Butner from Wewoka shot a 74 in his first round and a 70 in his second round to tie with Dax Walker of Seminole who shot a 69 for his first round and a 75 for his second round, both totaling 144 for the tournament. A “Sudden Death” shoot out was played on the first hole, where Butner parred the hole as Walker double bogeyed. Both players attended Seminole High School and East Central University. Walker was one of the last golf players at East Central University before they shut down their golf program a few years ago. The third-place winner in Championship flight was Caleb Conn of Wewoka who shot a 71 and 74 to finish the tournament with a 145.
Blaine Butner has played golf for most of his life. As many of life’s loves begin early, Butner started playing golf as a child. His golf coach at Wewoka High School was Travis Bruce who taught Butner the fundamentals of golf. When he passed away and his position was not filled, Butner transferred to Seminole and studied under the tutelage of Coach Moddelmog. After graduating from Seminole High School, Butner played golf for OU, East Central where he studied Psychology and Sociology, and OSU where he studied Liberal Arts. Butner became employed with Quail Creek Golf and County Club in Oklahoma City and Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club in Ardmore prior to becoming the Pro at the Dr. Gil Morgan Golf Course in Wewoka.
Championship Flight
1st Place Blaine Butner 74 + 70 = 144
2nd Place Dax Walker 69 + 75 = 144
3rd Place Caleb Conn 71 + 74 = 145
4th Place C Karch 76 + 70 = 146
5th Place Chris Conn 76 + 77 = 153
1st Consolation Randy Fixico 85 + 78 = 163
2nd Consolation Jessie Martin 81 + 79 = 160
The course was in good playing condition thanks to Blaine Butner, and the staff that work under him. Many other people spent countless hours in helping to prepare for the weekend and special thanks goes out to each one who donated time and energy into our annual event.
The Wewoka Golf Association puts together this tournament led by Wayne Chambers and Mike Weatherly and is appreciative of the hole sponsors and donations given by surrounding businesses and local citizens, with organizers thanking Dr. Gil Morgan for his gifts and the exciting golf clinic.