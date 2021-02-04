Oklahoma Fishing Report

ODWC

Along with some warmer temperatures this week, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports the following fishing conditions across the state.

NORTHEAST

Ft. Gibson: February 1. Elevation above normal, water 40 with less than one foot of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats, main lake, points and shorelines. Look for catfish feeding on shad on windy days; they will be on the windblown shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging along the river channel. Crappie slow on grubs, jigs and minnows at 15-25 ft. around brush piles and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County

Grand: January 29. Elevation above normal, water lower 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channel, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Paddlefish fair snagging along channels and main lake. Paddlefish are being caught in good numbers on the main lake using divers. Crappie are also being caught in good numbers in deeper water, approximately 20-25 ft. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: February 1. Elevation 42 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: February 2. Elevation 5 ft. above normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and worms along creek channels, flats, river channel and river mouth. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: January 28. Elevation above normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: January 31. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low water, usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: January 31. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and channels. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. The lake level is very low for U.S. Corps of Engineers shoreline projects. Boaters should use extreme caution in shallow areas and when around standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, rogues and underspins along the river channel, standing timber and channel swings in deep water. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: January 31. Elevation below normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. The most recent trout stocking was on January 29. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: January 31. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points and riprap. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: January 31. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on crankbaits, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: February 2. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: January 31. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. Bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and shaky head worms in June bug. Crappie and white bass being caught on spoon with jigs in mid-lake on 34-60 ft. ledges. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html.

Broken Bow: January 29. Elevation normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along channels, coves and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 29. Elevation above normal, water 37 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 29. Elevation above normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: January 31. Elevation normal, water 41 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 29. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 29. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, around docks, rocks and flats. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 29. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits along the river channel. Crappie fair on spoons around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 29. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels, river channel, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, docks, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 30. Elevation above normal, water 54. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 29. Elevation normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing has been good this week. Striped bass good on flukes, sassy shad and shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striper are still being caught on the northern and western part of the lake. Blue catfish good on live shad, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats have been good on juglines at 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: January 29. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST Ft. Cobb: February 1. Elevation below normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along creek channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: February 2. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Reservoir release is open and at 369 cubic feet per second. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.