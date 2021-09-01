ODWC: Dove season begins Sept. 1 as 2021 hunting season begins

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

When the calendar turns to Sept. 1, it brings with it Oklahoma’s first major hunting season of the fall. Dove hunting is always highly anticipated by thousands of hunters, and that’s no surprise. Dove hunting provides first-class wingshooting and excellent table fare.

Doves are found from one side of the state to the other, and hunters don’t have to travel far to find them.

Recently-harvested grain fields and cattle watering ponds on private land can be excellent places to hunt doves.

Additionally, excellent hunting can be found on many of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s wildlife management areas or through the Oklahoma Land Access Program (OLAP), which leases private land statewide for hunting, fishing and other activities.

The combined daily limit for mourning, white-winged, and fully dressed Eurasian collared doves is 15. There is no daily limit on collared doves provided the head or a feathered wing remains attached to the bird while in the field and being transported to their final destination.

Dove hunters are reminded to make sure their shotgun can hold no more than three shells at any one time.

Dove season remains open until Oct. 31, then will reopen Dec. 1-29.

For public land dove hunting tips, helpful videos, dove species identification, shotgun patterning videos and more on dove hunting, go to: https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/species/migratory-game-birds/dove-hunting?utm_campaign=ceoojdove2021&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=