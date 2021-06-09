Summer fun: What to know before you go to the Shawnee Twin Lakes

Whether area residents want to swim, fish, kayak or water ski, they don't have far to go. The Shawnee Twin Lakes offer a variety of activities. Here are some things to know before you go.

The lakes are located just outside of Shawnee, about three miles south of Interstate 40 off of Highway 102, with Lake No. 2 accessed by turning west on Pecan Grove and Lake No. 1 accessed by turning west onto Lake Road.

According to the Visit Shawnee website, Lake No. 1 was built in 1935 and covers a surface area of 1,336 acres with 16 miles of shoreline, while Lake No. 2, built in 1960, has a surface area of 1,100 acres and 9 miles of shoreline. A 10-foot deep canal, constructed in 1962, connects the two lakes.

According to the city of Shawnee website, the lakes offer a variety of activities, though those activities differ by lake.

Lake No. 1: Swimming, skiing, fishing and more

Lake No. 1 has two free swimming areas: one located at Isaac Waltons Park at the end of Lake Road and the other at Glenn Collins Memorial Park at the west end of the lake.

“Isaac Walton Park, established after the opening of Lake #1 in 1935, has a pavilion, 15 camp sites, 8 picnic areas with grills, swimming, restrooms, lighting, and parking,” the Visit Shawnee website says. “The Glen Collins Park formerly called 'Stonehenge' was developed by city crews, is located between the two dams, and has a pavilion, picnic areas with grills, swimming, restrooms, lighting and parking.”

The covered pavilions at the parks are available to rent by calling the Shawnee Parks Department at 405-273-1960.

Recreational activities such as skiing and tubing are also allowed on the lake, as are personal watercrafts, though having a motorized boat on the lake does require a permit and some fees may apply. According to the city of Shawnee website, an annual boating permit is $30 and a daily permit is $7.

Kayaks and canoes are allowed on the lake and do not require a permit.

Lake No. 1 includes an indoor dock for fishing, as well as other fishing docks and areas. An annual fishing permit is $20, while a daily permit is $3, though those 65 and older are not required to have a fishing permit. Oklahoma state fishing regulations should be observed by those fishing at the lakes.

Lake No. 1 has 15 primitive camp sites available at Isaac Walton Park, located at the end of Lake Road. The fee is $8 per day for a maximum of seven days, and sites can hold up to two tents. The camp sites and restroom facilities are only available at certain times of year. No reservations are required for camp sites, and campers can pay online or use on-site cash envelopes and drop box. For more information, call 405-878-1529.

Alcohol and fireworks are not permitted at either of the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

Lake No. 2: Kayaks, hunting and fishing

Swimming, skiing, tubing and personal watercrafts are not allowed on Lake No. 2.

Motorized boats are allowed on Lake No. 2, and the same permits and fees apply as would be needed for Lake No. 1.

Kayaks and canoes are allowed on the lake and do not require a permit.

Lake No. 2 offers opportunities for both fishing and for hunting. Fishing permits are the same as those required for Lake No. 1. Hunting permits can be purchased for $30 annually or $5 daily, and like permits for fishing, are not required for those who have reached the age of 65. According to the Oklahoma Fishing Guides website, duck, rabbit, quail, squirrel and dove can be hunted in designated areas, and some of the fish in the lake include crappie, catfish, sand bass, largemouth bass, saugeye, white bass and bluegill.

More resources on the Shawnee Twin Lakes

For more information about the twin lakes, call 405-878-1528 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Or visit www.shawneeok.org/ or www.visitshawnee.com to find out more.

To purchase permits or pay for camp sites, go to https://secure.rec1.com/OK/shawnee-ok/catalog

To check out Oklahoma fishing regulations and size limits, visit www.eregulations.com/oklahoma/fishing/statewide-daily-size-limits/

To see a map of Shawnee Lake No. 2 that includes hunting boundaries, go to www.shawneeok.org/New%20Hunting%20Area%20Map%20Dec%202020.pdf