Entries set to open April 1 for International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee

IFYR

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The International Finals Youth Rodeo recently announced that entries for the event will open April 1 at 12:01 a.m. CT and will close June 15 at 5 p.m. CT.

The 2022 edition of the IFYR, known as the world’s richest youth rodeo, will make its 30th run in Shawnee, Oklahoma July 10-15 and will pay out upwards of $250,000.

The IFYR will feature 11 total performances, beginning Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m. with the final performance taking place Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. with three arenas running simultaneously during each performance. The event will consist of two long-go's and a short-go, made up of the top 15 contestants in each event.

Athletes in 10 disciplines—bareback riding, cowgirls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, pole bending, goat tying, barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping —will compete for their piece of the $250,000 purse and a Trent Ward Saddle. Each all-around cowboy and cowgirl will earn the coveted one-year use of an National Trailer Source (NTS) Trailer.

Entry fees for the event will be $200 (pending IFYR permit) and will be taken on entrytool.com.

The event will also serve as a qualifier for the Ote Berry Jr. World Qualifier along with the opportunity for athletes to enter the Hooey Junior Patriot Side Pot. Athletes will have the chance to enter the qualifiers on Sunday, July 10 on-site.

For more information, go to ifyr.com.