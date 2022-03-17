Volunteers sought to take daily weather observations in Oklahoma

Most have heard the well-known phrase about Oklahoma's weather and how fast it can change.

Meteorologists and those who study weather often rely on volunteers to collect observations from many areas as part of their data and research. More volunteers are being sought in Oklahoma.

Charles Kuster, a research meteorologist working at the National Weather Center in Norman, is also the regional coordinator for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network (CoCoRaHS).

Kuster said CoCoRaHS was established in Colorado in 1998 after a disastrous flood occurred in the Ft. Collins area. In July of 1997, a thunderstorm produced about a foot of rain in only a few hours, while other portions of the city received only modest rainfall. The resulting flooding caught some by surprise, so CoCoRaHS was developed to better observe these localized extreme precipitation events.

As more volunteers participated across the country, rain, snow, and hail maps were produced for every storm. These maps showed local patterns that were of great interest to scientists, decision makers, and the public. Since then, CoCoRaHS has grown to include over 10,000 volunteers in all 50 states. Kuster said the goal of CoCoRaHS is simple: obtain a better understanding of local weather and climate patterns by taking daily weather observations using a simple, low-cost rain gauge.

According to Kuster, there are currently about 200 active CoCoRaHS volunteers in the state of Oklahoma.

"We need many more to effectively observe Oklahoma’s wild weather," he said. "CoCoRaHS data are used for water resource analyses, verifying severe thunderstorm warnings, educational programs, mosquito control, and much more."

The grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of observers with the goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations such as those collected by the Oklahoma Mesonet.

Kuster, who said Oklahoma is no stranger to severe weather, said in the past few years alone, the state has experienced record flooding, damaging hail, ice storms, and significant snowfall.

There are gaps in scientist’s ability to measure these storms, he said, so sometimes, important features are not observed.

That is why more volunteer observers are needed to accurately map these extreme events as well as the day-to-day precipitation patterns across the state, he said. In addition to reporting precipitation, observers now have the option to report drought impacts and these important observations are included into the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Participating in CoCoRaHS is easy and thousands of volunteers of all ages are documenting the size, intensity, and duration of storms across the country.

Kuster said after purchasing and setting up the rain gauge, which is a one-time cost of $35, the process only takes a few minutes each day and the data is immediately accessible online to everyone, including the National Weather Service, water managers, agricultural groups, and the public.

For anyone wanting more information about CoCoRaHS or those interested in participating, please visit www.cocorahs.org.